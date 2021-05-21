Mideast ceasefire 'good' but conflict causes must be addressed: Germany

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Friday welcomed a ceasefire brokered between Israel and Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist movement which controls the Gaza Strip, after 11 days of deadly fighting

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Friday welcomed a ceasefire brokered between Israel and Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist movement which controls the Gaza Strip, after 11 days of deadly fighting.

"Good that there is now a ceasefire," Maas tweeted, a day after he visited Israel and Ramallah for talks. "Now we have to deal with the causes, rebuild trust and find a solution to the middle East conflict," he said.