Mideast NGOs Warn US Peace Plan May Aggravate Rights Violations In Region - Statement

NGOs operating in the West Bank and Gaza Strip have raised concerns that US President Donald Trump's so-called deal of the century to settle the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict would aggravate violations of international humanitarian and human rights law in the Middle East, according to a joint statement published on the Norwegian Refugee Council on Wednesday

"As humanitarian, development, and religious organisations serving Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, we fear the US Middle East Plan may spark an escalation in violence and entrench violations of international humanitarian and human rights law," the NGOs said.

The organizations called on the global community to "pursue a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in line with human rights and international law," which would ensure safety in the region in general.

The NGOs said that almost half of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip needed humanitarian aid due to a lack of food, access to clean water and a poor health system in the area.

The increasing unemployment rate, especially among women and the youth, is worsening the situation.

"We call on the United States to support Israelis and Palestinians by opposing violence, ensuring respect for international law, defending human rights, and continuing to support lifesaving humanitarian assistance," the statement read.

The so-called deal of the century was revealed by Trump during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday. According to the peace plan, the Palestinians would be able to have a state of their own with a capital in East Jerusalem, while Washington would, in turn, recognize Israeli settlements in the West Bank. The United States and Israel will form a joint committee to monitor the deal's implementation.

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas has rejected Trump's initiative, saying the Palestinians would only negotiate with the Middle East Quartet rather than with the United States or under the terms of the US peace plan.

