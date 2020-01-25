Mideast, North African Crises Put 15Mln Children Out of School - WFP

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2020) Some 15 million children have been forced out of school in the middle East and North Africa due to drawn-out conflicts in the region, the World food Program (WFP) said in a press release on Friday.

"Protracted crises in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region have put 15 million children out of school, undermining the development potential of countries in the region," the release said.

According to the release, the number of children missing out on education is expected to increase by five more million over the next decade.

Earlier on Friday, UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohamed, in her remarks on the International Day of Education, stressed that by 2030, 420 million of the 1.4 billion school-age children in low- and middle-income countries would not learn necessary skills in childhood. She added that 825 million of them would not acquire basic secondary-level skills.

UN Children's Emergency Fund said that 75 million children across the globe are currently missing out on education in crisis and conflict environments.