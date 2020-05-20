MidEast Quartet Can Help Prepare Israel-Palestine Talks - German Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The middle East Quartet can help mediate preparations for direct Israeli-Palestinian talks, the press service of the German Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell was backed by EU foreign ministers regarding talks with all parties.

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas said earlier this week that Palestine would quit all treaties with Israel and the United States because of Israel's wish to take hold of Palestinian territories.