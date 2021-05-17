Mideast Quartet Discussed Practical Steps to De-Escalate Israel-Palestine Tensions- Moscow

The Middle East Quartet discussed at its recent online conference possible practical steps aimed at de-escalating the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, declaring a ceasefire and protecting the civilian population, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

"They discussed possible practical steps by the Quartet aimed at urgent de-escalation of the situation in the area of the Palestinian-Israeli military confrontation; the declaration of a ceasefire; and ensuring protection of the civilian population. They pointed to the need for strict observance of the norms of the international humanitarian law," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

According to the foreign ministry, Moscow pointed at the talks to the need to urgently create favorable conditions for a political crisis settlement through direct Palestinian-Israeli negotiations.

"In this regard, the special urgency of holding a ministerial meeting of the Quartet with the subsequent organization of a consultative meeting of the Quartet with key Arab countries, Palestinians and Israelis was emphasized," the ministry added.