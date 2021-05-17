UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mideast Quartet Discussed Practical Steps To De-Escalate Israel-Palestine Tensions- Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 01:18 PM

Mideast Quartet Discussed Practical Steps to De-Escalate Israel-Palestine Tensions- Moscow

The Middle East Quartet discussed at its recent online conference possible practical steps aimed at de-escalating the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, declaring a ceasefire and protecting the civilian population, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) The middle East Quartet discussed at its recent online conference possible practical steps aimed at de-escalating the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, declaring a ceasefire and protecting the civilian population, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"They discussed possible practical steps by the Quartet aimed at urgent de-escalation of the situation in the area of the Palestinian-Israeli military confrontation; the declaration of a ceasefire; and ensuring protection of the civilian population. They pointed to the need for strict observance of the norms of the international humanitarian law," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

According to the foreign ministry, Moscow pointed at the talks to the need to urgently create favorable conditions for a political crisis settlement through direct Palestinian-Israeli negotiations.

"In this regard, the special urgency of holding a ministerial meeting of the Quartet with the subsequent organization of a consultative meeting of the Quartet with key Arab countries, Palestinians and Israelis was emphasized," the ministry added.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Middle East Arab

Recent Stories

Over 80% of Japanese Nationals Support Canceling o ..

30 seconds ago

Infinix Pakistan fans in an ecstatic mood as youth ..

2 hours ago

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Pakistani Foreign ..

2 hours ago

Resolution Adopted By The Virtual Open-ended Extra ..

2 hours ago

OIC Secretary-General Congratulates Muslim World o ..

2 hours ago

IG offers Eid prayer at Police Lines Headquarters

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.