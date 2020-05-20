MidEast Quartet May Hold Teleconference in Coming Week - Source

The Middle East Quartet on Israeli-Palestinian settlement (Russia, US, EU, UN) may hold a teleconference in the coming week, a source told Sputnik on Wednesday

"This contact could take place in the next few days, perhaps by the end of the week," the source said, adding, however, that there was no definitive agreement on the talks.

The previous talks in the format took place on March 26.