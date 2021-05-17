UrduPoint.com
MidEast Quartet Members To Continue Close Cooperation On Palestinian-Israeli Crisis - EU

Representatives of the Middle East Quartet of international mediators Russia, the United States, the EU and UN have agreed to continue close cooperation to find a solution to the current escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, an official from the European External Action Service told Sputnik on Monday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) Representatives of the middle East Quartet of international mediators Russia, the United States, the EU and UN have agreed to continue close cooperation to find a solution to the current escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, an official from the European External Action Service told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian foreign ministry said that the Middle East Quartet held an online conference to discuss possible practical steps aimed at de-escalating the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, declaring a ceasefire and protecting the civilian population.

"As EU Special Representative for the Middle East Peace Process Sven Koopmans informed, the members of the quartet held a meeting yesterday and agreed to continue close cooperation in order to find a solution to the current crisis," the official said.

Additionally, Koopmans, along with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, will partake in an urgent video conference of EU foreign ministers on Tuesday to discuss steps the bloc can take to help end violence, the official added.

The current escalation of the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict broke out last week on the border of Israel and the Gaza Strip. Ongoing violence sparked demonstrations in support for both Israel and Palestine across the world, with protesters calling on the international community to take urgent measures.

On Sunday, the UN Security Council held a meeting on the issue to discuss possible steps to end the hostilities.

