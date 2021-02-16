Mideast Quartet Special Representatives Agree to Meet Regularly - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Special representatives of the middle East Quartet of international mediators (Russia, the United States, the EU and UN) agreed about regular meetings on Monday during a teleconference, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Russia was represented by the Russian foreign minister's special envoy for Middle East settlement Vladimir Safronkov, the United States by US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Israeli-Palestinian Affairs at the State Department's Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs Hady Amr.

"The Russian side emphasized the importance of creating necessary conditions for early resumption of direct Palestinian-Israeli negotiations under the auspices of the Quartet to resolve fundamental issues of the final status on a well-known international legal basis, which envisions the creation of two states - Palestine and Israel, coexisting in peace and safety," the ministry said.

"The participants agreed to hold their meetings in the Quartet format on a regular basis," the statement says.