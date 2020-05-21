UrduPoint.com
Mideast Quartet Special Representatives May Hold Video Conference In Coming Days - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 11:40 AM

Mideast Quartet Special Representatives May Hold Video Conference in Coming Days - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The special representatives of the middle East Quartet, which deals with the Israeli-Palestinian conflict settlement, may hold a video conference in the coming days, and Russia will be represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

The quarter comprises the United Nations, the United States, the European Union and Russia.

"There will be a contact within the quartet, at the special representatives level. Sergey Vershinin will represent our side. We hope this will happen in the coming days," the high-ranking source said.

