Mideast Quartet to Convene for in-Person Talks in Near Future - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) The middle East Quartet will hold offline consultations at the special representatives level in the near future, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Monday.

On May 28, the special representatives held a teleconference, during which they pointed to the need to boost the mediation effort for establishing a constructive dialogue between Palestine and Israel, the ministry recalled.

"They also confirmed that international humanitarian assistance should be urgently provided to restore infrastructure facilities in the Gaza Strip that were destroyed in the military actions. It was agreed to hold in-person consultations of the special representatives of the Quartet in the near future," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.