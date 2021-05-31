UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mideast Quartet To Convene For In-Person Talks In Near Future - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 05:15 PM

Mideast Quartet to Convene for in-Person Talks in Near Future - Russian Foreign Ministry

The Middle East Quartet will hold offline consultations at the special representatives level in the near future, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) The middle East Quartet will hold offline consultations at the special representatives level in the near future, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Monday.

On May 28, the special representatives held a teleconference, during which they pointed to the need to boost the mediation effort for establishing a constructive dialogue between Palestine and Israel, the ministry recalled.

"They also confirmed that international humanitarian assistance should be urgently provided to restore infrastructure facilities in the Gaza Strip that were destroyed in the military actions. It was agreed to hold in-person consultations of the special representatives of the Quartet in the near future," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Israel Palestine Russia Gaza Middle East May

Recent Stories

59,131 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

3 minutes ago

SBP decision to keep interest rates unchanged laud ..

11 minutes ago

KP Govt starts e-agriculture, tele farming for far ..

2 minutes ago

UK records another 3,398 coronavirus cases, 7 deat ..

2 minutes ago

Ryanair Plane Made Emergency Landing in Berlin Aft ..

2 minutes ago

NATO Did Not Respond to Russia's Proposals In Past ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.