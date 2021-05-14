UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mideast Quartet To Convene Later On Friday Amid Escalating Tensions - Berlin

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 03:00 PM

Mideast Quartet to Convene Later on Friday Amid Escalating Tensions - Berlin

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) The middle East Quartet (the United Nations, the United States, the European Union and Russia) will convene later on Friday amid escalating regional tensions; Germany expects Russia to make a positive contribution to settling the conflict in the Gaza Strip, the German Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Christopher Burger, said.

"All those who can have a positive influence must contribute now. As it was said, the Middle East Quartet will convene today ... Russia is a participant of the format," Burger told reporters, asked about Berlin's expectations from Moscow regarding the crisis settlement.

Related Topics

United Nations Moscow Russia Gaza German European Union Germany Berlin United States Middle East All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture celebrates emirate’s cultural land ..

33 minutes ago

Fireworks light up Yas Island in celebration of Ei ..

2 hours ago

Free entry to Sharjah museums on International Mus ..

2 hours ago

Japan adds 3 more prefectures to virus state of em ..

2 hours ago

India reports daily rise in coronavirus cases of 3 ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.