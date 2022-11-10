Midterm Elections 'Tremendous Setback' to Trump, Big Win For DeSantis - Ex-State Senator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) The latest midterm vote is a colossal blow to former US President Donald Trump, while it is a big victory for incumbent Florida governor Ron DeSantis, former Virginia State Senator Richard Black told Sputnik.

Republicans appear set to win a narrow majority in the House based on preliminary results, although by a lesser margin than expected, while control of the Senate remains up for grabs with three races still undecided. Dozens of Trump-backed candidates have seen mixed results so far, although a large portion of those races remain undecided. Trump in a statement called the election results "somewhat disappointing."

"I think he (Trump) seems to be ready to declare that he will be a candidate for president. He's been a little bit cagey about the way he expresses it. But everyone has expected him to run for president," Black said. "After this midterm elections, I think it is a tremendous setback to him. He was definitely a major loser in the elections. He had expected to get a tremendous surge of political power from the results of the elections and that didn't happen."

At the same time, Black pointed out, DeSantis, who has never said that he was running for president seems to have been "laying preparations all around the country for a campaign."

The former Virginia lawmaker pointed out that Republican Senator Marco Rubio and DeSantis performed well in Miami Dade, a heavily Democratic area where Black used to live.

"Ron DeSantis just won a powerful victory," Black said. "I think it comes across as a contrast between the surprisingly powerful success of Ron DeSantis and the somewhat disappointing midterm results that some people will try to blame on President Trump. I don't know whether it's his fault - I'm not sure that people have quite figured out what caused it to happen yet. But politically it's a big win for Ron DeSantis and a big loss for President Trump."

The former lawmaker also believes that DeSantis is going to be one of the main candidates in the 2024 presidential election race.

"There are some minor candidates. Nikki Haley. She was a big war hawk. She was the UN ambassador under Trump. I don't see her going anywhere," he said. "Then, you have Mike Pompeo, who was rather bloodthirsty Secretary of State, head of the Central Intelligence Agency, and he has been sort of openly campaigning for president.

I don't see him going anywhere. I think there's a distrust of him. He's sort of viewed as being part of the deep state."

And then you have former Vice President Mike Pence, Black added.

"And he seems to have great hopes for his future. But I don't see much support because the people who supported Donald Trump felt that Mike Pence betrayed him when the election had to be decided, and he was potentially on the deciding vote on what would happen. Whether that's fair or not, I think Mike Pence has been very tainted by his time as vice president," Black added. "I think when you boil it down, there really are two powerful contenders for the Republican nomination. And that's Donald Trump and DeSantis, and I think right now DeSantis has the positive momentum."

Many expected Trump to announce his intention to run again for President of the United States in 2024 on Monday during a rally in Ohio, but that did not happen, despite numerous media reports about it.

DeSantis is considered a potential alternative Republican presidential candidate for 2024 to Trump. Trump, a resident of Florida, said he voted for DeSantis after leaving a polling site on Tuesday morning.

However, Trump has taken shots at his potential Primary challenger, referring to him as "Ron DeSanctimonious" during a rally in Pennsylvania over the weekend.

As of Wednesday afternoon, NBC news projects the Republicans to win 222 seats in the US House of Representatives while Democrats are expected to win 213 seats in the next term of Congress. However, these numbers are subject to change as some final results are yet to be confirmed.

Undecided Senate races in the states of Georgia, Arizona and Nevada will determine whether Democrats retain control of the US Senate or whether Republicans will obtain a majority. Republicans must win in two of the three states to win control of the upper chamber of Congress. Control of the Senate could come down to a runoff election in Georgia if neither party can win both Arizona and Nevada, two states still counting ballots in races too close to call.