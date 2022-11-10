Midterm Outcome Makes Biden Run for Reelection More Likely - Ex-State Senator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) The midterm outcome strengthens the positions of the incumbent US President Joe Biden as the head of the Democratic Party and makes his run for reelection in the next presidential vote more likely, former Virginia State Senator Richard Black told Sputnik.

"It's interesting because Joe Biden, of course, he's suffering from his age. But to some extent, I think it reinforces his position as the head of the Democratic Party," Black said. "I think it makes it more likely that he will run for reelection, and I think it makes it more likely that if he runs for reelection that there may not be a serious challenge, or at least that is my impression... I think this will definitely give him a boost. I think it's to some extent it's a win for President Biden.

"

As of Wednesday evening, NBC news projects the Republicans to win 222 seats in the US House of Representatives while Democrats are expected to win 213 seats in the next term of Congress. However, these numbers are subject to change as some final results are yet to be confirmed.

Undecided Senate races in the states of Georgia, Arizona and Nevada will determine whether Democrats retain control of the US Senate or whether Republicans will obtain a majority. Republicans must win in two of the three states to win control of the upper chamber of Congress.

If either party fails to win both Arizona and Nevada, control of the Senate could come down to a runoff in Georgia in December.