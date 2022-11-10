UrduPoint.com

Midterm Outcome Makes Biden Run For Reelection More Likely - Ex-State Senator

Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2022 | 10:10 AM

Midterm Outcome Makes Biden Run for Reelection More Likely - Ex-State Senator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) The midterm outcome strengthens the positions of the incumbent US President Joe Biden as the head of the Democratic Party and makes his run for reelection in the next presidential vote more likely, former Virginia State Senator Richard Black told Sputnik.

"It's interesting because Joe Biden, of course, he's suffering from his age. But to some extent, I think it reinforces his position as the head of the Democratic Party," Black said. "I think it makes it more likely that he will run for reelection, and I think it makes it more likely that if he runs for reelection that there may not be a serious challenge, or at least that is my impression... I think this will definitely give him a boost. I think it's to some extent it's a win for President Biden.

"

As of Wednesday evening, NBC news projects the Republicans to win 222 seats in the US House of Representatives while Democrats are expected to win 213 seats in the next term of Congress. However, these numbers are subject to change as some final results are yet to be confirmed.

Undecided Senate races in the states of Georgia, Arizona and Nevada will determine whether Democrats retain control of the US Senate or whether Republicans will obtain a majority. Republicans must win in two of the three states to win control of the upper chamber of Congress.

If either party fails to win both Arizona and Nevada, control of the Senate could come down to a runoff in Georgia in December.

Related Topics

Senate Vote Virginia Georgia Chamber May December Democrats Congress From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2022

50 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th November 2022

55 minutes ago
 US Nudging Ukraine to Enter Talks With Russia This ..

US Nudging Ukraine to Enter Talks With Russia This Winter to End Conflict - Repo ..

10 hours ago
 Israel president meets parties as Netanyahu set to ..

Israel president meets parties as Netanyahu set to form government

10 hours ago
 Facebook owner Meta to lay off 11,000 staff

Facebook owner Meta to lay off 11,000 staff

10 hours ago
 Brussels proposes 18-bn-euro Ukraine aid package

Brussels proposes 18-bn-euro Ukraine aid package

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.