MiG-21 Fighter Jet Crashes At Military Parade In Libya, Pilot Dead - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 09:35 PM

MiG-21 Fighter Jet Crashes at Military Parade in Libya, Pilot Dead - Source

A MiG-21 fighter jet of the Libyan Air Force crashed on Saturday during a military parade in Benghazi, the second-most populous city in the country, killing the pilot, a military source told Sputnik

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2021) A MiG-21 fighter jet of the Libyan Air Force crashed on Saturday during a military parade in Benghazi, the second-most populous city in the country, killing the pilot, a military source told Sputnik.

"A MiG-21 fighter jet crashed during a military parade of the Libyan National Army (LNA) in Benghazi, pilot Jamal ibn Amer was killed," the source said.

On Friday, LNA spokesman Ahmed al-Mismari said that the planned parade on a military base of Benin in Benghazi would be the largest military parade in the history of Libya.

More Stories From World

