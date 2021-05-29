MiG-21 Fighter Jet Crashes At Military Parade In Libya, Pilot Dead - Source
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 09:35 PM
A MiG-21 fighter jet of the Libyan Air Force crashed on Saturday during a military parade in Benghazi, the second-most populous city in the country, killing the pilot, a military source told Sputnik
BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2021) A MiG-21 fighter jet of the Libyan Air Force crashed on Saturday during a military parade in Benghazi, the second-most populous city in the country, killing the pilot, a military source told Sputnik.
"A MiG-21 fighter jet crashed during a military parade of the Libyan National Army (LNA) in Benghazi, pilot Jamal ibn Amer was killed," the source said.
On Friday, LNA spokesman Ahmed al-Mismari said that the planned parade on a military base of Benin in Benghazi would be the largest military parade in the history of Libya.