MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The MiG-29 fighter crashed in the Astrakhan region, the pilot was killed, Russia's Southern Military District said on Wednesday.

"On August 18, 2021, a MiG-29 plane crashed during a planned flight in the Astrakhan region.

The plane crashed in a deserted place on the territory of the Ashuluk range. The flight was carried out without ammunition. The pilot died," the statement says.

It is added that a commission of the High Command of the Aerospace Forces was sent to the site of the crash to establish the causes of the accident.