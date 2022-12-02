MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) A MiG-31 fighter-interceptor on a training flight crashed in Russia's Primorsky region, the Eastern Military District said on Friday, adding that the crew ejected.

"On December 2, a MiG-31 aircraft crashed in the Primorsky region during a planned training flight.

The crew ejected. Mi-8 helicopters of the search and rescue service sent to the scene," the military district said in a statement.

The plane crashed in a deserted place, and there is no destruction on the ground, the statement added.

According to preliminary information, the cause of the accident could be a technical malfunction.