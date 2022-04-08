UrduPoint.com

MiG-31 Fighter Jet Crashes In Leningrad Region, Crew Ejected - Western Military District

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2022 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) A MiG-31 fighter jet has crashed in Russia's Leningrad region, nut the crew managed to eject, the Western Military District said on Friday.

"On April 8, a MiG-31 aircraft crashed in the Leningrad region during a planned training flight.

The crew ejected," the military told reporters.

Three Mi-8 helicopters of the search and rescue service were sent to the scene.

"The plane crashed in a deserted place, there is no destruction on the ground. According to preliminary information, a technical malfunction could have caused the accident," the military district added.

