Migrant Arrested at US Southern Border Revealed to Be Iranian Terror Suspect - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested an Iranian migrant at the US border with Mexico last week who turned to be listed on the FBI's terror watchlist, Fox news reported on Tuesday.

Alirez Heidari, 29, was being smuggled in the trunk of a vehicle when he was discovered at the border in Val Verde County, Texas.

The vehicle also contained four other migrants attempting to enter the United States.

The information about Haidari - his name, last name and birthday - were found to match the person listed on the FBI's Terrorist Screening Database, the report said.

The FBI declined to comment on the matter, the report added.

The database includes individuals who are "reasonably suspected" of involvement in terrorism or related activities, according to the report.