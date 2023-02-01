UrduPoint.com

Migrant Arrested At US Southern Border Revealed To Be Iranian Terror Suspect - Reports

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2023 | 09:23 PM

Migrant Arrested at US Southern Border Revealed to Be Iranian Terror Suspect - Reports

The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested an Iranian migrant at the US border with Mexico last week who turned to be listed on the FBI's terror watchlist, Fox News reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested an Iranian migrant at the US border with Mexico last week who turned to be listed on the FBI's terror watchlist, Fox news reported on Tuesday.

Alirez Heidari, 29, was being smuggled in the trunk of a vehicle when he was discovered at the border in Val Verde County, Texas.

The vehicle also contained four other migrants attempting to enter the United States.

The information about Haidari - his name, last name and birthday - were found to match the person listed on the FBI's Terrorist Screening Database, the report said.

The FBI declined to comment on the matter, the report added.

The database includes individuals who are "reasonably suspected" of involvement in terrorism or related activities, according to the report.

Related Topics

Terrorist Vehicle United States Mexico Border FBI

Recent Stories

Russia's Passenger Car Production in 2022 Down by ..

Russia's Passenger Car Production in 2022 Down by 67%, Commercial Cars by 24.3% ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia's Oil, Condensate Production in 2022 Up by ..

Russia's Oil, Condensate Production in 2022 Up by 2.1% y/y to 534Mt - Rosstat

2 minutes ago
 Russia's LNG Production Up by 8.1% y/y to 32.5 mt ..

Russia's LNG Production Up by 8.1% y/y to 32.5 mt in 2022 - Rosstat

2 minutes ago
 Abbottabad Press Club elections: Raja Haroon becom ..

Abbottabad Press Club elections: Raja Haroon becomes new president

2 minutes ago
 Senator Hawley Criticizes 'Blank Checks' for Ukrai ..

Senator Hawley Criticizes 'Blank Checks' for Ukraine Amid US Border Crisis - Sta ..

6 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif ended terrorism from the country: Fed ..

Nawaz Sharif ended terrorism from the country: Federal Minister for Interior, Ra ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.