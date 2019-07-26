Migrant Arrivals to Europe by Sea Decrease 35% Compared to 2018 - Migration Agency

The arrival of more than 36,000 migrants and refugees in Europe through the Mediterranean route in 2019 represents a 35 percent decrease compared to the same period last year, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a press release on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) The arrival of more than 36,000 migrants and refugees in Europe through the Mediterranean route in 2019 represents a 35 percent decrease compared to the same period last year, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a press release on Friday.

"IOM reports that 36,670 migrants and refugees have entered Europe by sea through 24 July, roughly a 35 percent decrease from the 54,978 arriving during the same period last year," the release said.

The release said that as of July 24, some 686 migrants died at sea, which represents 45 percent of the 1,508 fatalities recorded during the same period in 2018.

However, the IOM did not include the more than 100 migrants that are feared dead after their boat sank off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea on July 25.

The IOM said in the release that some 17,991 migrants have entered Greece. Of them, 12,443 made it to Spain, which accounts for 83 percent of the region's total number.

Arrivals to Greece have seen a 16 percent increase and arrivals to Spain are 41 percent lower from the same period last year.