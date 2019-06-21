Migrant Arrivals to Europe by Sea Fall 35%; Deaths Decline Almost by Half - IOM

The number of migrants and refugees that have entered Europe by sea through June 19 has decreased by roughly 35 percent compared to the same period last year, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The number of migrants and refugees that have entered Europe by sea through June 19 has decreased by roughly 35 percent compared to the same period last year, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a press release on Friday.

"The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reports that 26,090 migrants and refugees have entered Europe by sea through 19 June, roughly a 35 per cent decrease from the 40,846 arriving during the same period last year," the release said.

The number deaths recorded on the three main Mediterranean Sea routes fell by more than 43 percent to 597 through the first 170 days of 2019, down from 1,100 confirmed deaths over the same time frame last year.

The countries recording the highest number of migrant arrivals are Spain and Greece, which have accounted for 82 percent of all irregular arrivals so far this year, the IOM said.

The European Union and adjoining states have since 2015 experienced a large influx of migrants and refugees fleeing their home countries in the middle East, North Africa and elsewhere.