UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Migrant Arrivals To Europe By Sea Fall 35%; Deaths Decline Almost By Half - IOM

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 11:03 PM

Migrant Arrivals to Europe by Sea Fall 35%; Deaths Decline Almost by Half - IOM

The number of migrants and refugees that have entered Europe by sea through June 19 has decreased by roughly 35 percent compared to the same period last year, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The number of migrants and refugees that have entered Europe by sea through June 19 has decreased by roughly 35 percent compared to the same period last year, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a press release on Friday.

"The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reports that 26,090 migrants and refugees have entered Europe by sea through 19 June, roughly a 35 per cent decrease from the 40,846 arriving during the same period last year," the release said.

The number deaths recorded on the three main Mediterranean Sea routes fell by more than 43 percent to 597 through the first 170 days of 2019, down from 1,100 confirmed deaths over the same time frame last year.

The countries recording the highest number of migrant arrivals are Spain and Greece, which have accounted for 82 percent of all irregular arrivals so far this year, the IOM said.

The European Union and adjoining states have since 2015 experienced a large influx of migrants and refugees fleeing their home countries in the middle East, North Africa and elsewhere.

Related Topics

Africa Europe European Union Same Spain Greece Middle East June 2015 2019 All From Refugee

Recent Stories

Govt urged to evolve joint strategy for Kashmir ca ..

58 seconds ago

Belarus, Russia Agree on Most Union State Integrat ..

59 seconds ago

Govt presents comprehensive, balanced budget says ..

1 minute ago

Russia's Medvedev Warns Georgia of 'Political Clow ..

1 minute ago

Sanitary workers to go on broom down strike in Raw ..

1 hour ago

Trump Discusses Iran in Friday Call With Saudi Cro ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.