MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) Over 20 citizens of Madagascar died while trying to get by boat to the French overseas Department of Mayotte, newspaper Express de Madagascar reported on Monday.

Boat carrying 47 passengers crashed on Sunday night off the coast of the urban municipality of Ambilobe in the north of Madagascar, the media outlet reported, adding that fishing boats in the vicinity came to the rescue.

The fishers managed to get 26 passengers to the coast, two of them died while being transferred. As soon as they reached the shore, the survivors took off in different directions to escape being detained by the police, according to the report.

The authorities of the Antsiranana province of Madagascar later found the bodies of 20 people in the sea, with another person missing, the media outlet reported.

The developments come amid the "migration fever" spreading in the north of Madagascar, according to the newspaper. Only few of those who try to reach Mayotte succeed, as the majority of the boats crash or are intercepted by the border service.