Migrant Boat Sinking Kills Seven In Greece: Coast Guard
Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2025 | 11:30 PM
Seven people, including three children, died and 23 others were rescued Thursday when an inflatable boat carrying migrants capsized off the Greek island of Lesbos, the coast guard said
Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025)
The coast guard initially said four bodies had been discovered in the Aegean Sea but after a search by patrol boats, three others were found, a spokeswoman told AFP.
The boat was carrying about 30 people and capsized in mild weather a short distance from the coast of neighbouring Turkey.
The dead adults included three women and one man, the coast guard said.
The 23 survivors were from Syria and Afghanistan and were taken to a reception centre for migrants in Lesbos, they added.
Greece's location in the far southeast of Europe in the eastern Mediterranean Sea makes its islands a common passage for undocumented migrants from Asia and the middle East trying to reach western Europe.
Deaths are commonplace during the perilous crossing. The UN said nearly 2,333 people were reported to have died last year.
