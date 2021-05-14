(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) At least 17 people died after a boat carrying illegal migrants from Libya capsized off the coast of Tunisia, the Libyan branch of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported on late Thursday.

"At least 17 migrants drowned off the Tunisian coast today according to two survivors rescued by authorities. The boat reportedly departed from Zwara, Libya two days ago," Safa Msehli, IOM spokeswoman, posted on Twitter.

Another 150 migrants were reportedly intercepted and returned to Libya by the coast guard the same day. In the light of the events, the organization urged the states in the region to redeploy rescue vessels in the Central Mediterranean "to reduce loss of life at sea.

The civil war between rival Libyan political factions that lasted for almost a decade came to a tentative halt after a ceasefire was negotiated under the auspices of the United Nations in Geneva last October. In early February, the Swiss-hosted round of intra-Libyan talks led to the election of the interim Government of National Unity that is expected to be in charge until the general election scheduled for December 24.