Migrant Bus Accident In Panama Leaves 33 Dead, 23 Others Injured - Fire Service

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2023 | 08:26 PM

Migrant Bus Accident in Panama Leaves 33 Dead, 23 Others Injured - Fire Service

A bus carrying around 60 migrants fell off a cliff in Panama's province of Chiriqui on Wednesday, leaving 33 people dead and 23 more injured, Edilberto Armuelles, the head of a local fire service, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) A bus carrying around 60 migrants fell off a cliff in Panama's province of Chiriqui on Wednesday, leaving 33 people dead and 23 more injured, Edilberto Armuelles, the head of a local fire service, said.

"As many as 23 people have been hospitalized and 33 people have died in an accident in the Gualaca district in the province of Chiriqui," Armuelles was quoted by the El Siglo newspaper as saying.

Earlier in the day, Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo said that at least 15 people had died in the accident.

