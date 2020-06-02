Migrant Camps on Greek Aegean Islands Still Overcrowded Despite Refugee Relocation - UNHCR

Five migrant reception centers on the Greek Aegean islands remain overpopulated despite the relocation of asylum seekers from the camps to mainland Greece amid the coronavirus threat, the UN Refugee Agency's (UNHCR) spokesperson in the country told Sputnik in an interview

According to Stella Nanou, the number of refugees in reception centers has slightly decreased over recent months due to the overall reduction of new arrivals in April and May, two months during which the region experienced the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Turkey had also briefly closed its north-western land border along Evros as a restriction measure, preventing the migrant flow.

"At the same time, transfers to the mainland [Greece] have continued, with more than 2,600 asylum-seekers departing from the islands during April and May. However, there are still 32,000 men, women and children in island facilities that cannot host more than 5,400, still facing crowded and extremely poor conditions," Nanou said.

The UNHCR official went on to say that it was important for all the Greek regions to take part in improving the dire situation in the refugee camps, which are hosting migrants far beyond their capacity, exceeding the limits by tens of thousands of people.

Due to the lack of proper shelter, food and basic sanitation, migrants are exposed to all types of viruses and infections.

Despite the situation, no cases of COVID-19 have so far been registered on the islands.

The mayor of the northern Greek town of Grevena, Georgios Dastamanis, said last week that he would no longer accept any more transfers of migrants and asylum seekers from camps on the Aegean islands.

"The role of municipalities in the refugee response and in creating inclusive communities is crucial. Welcoming refugees creates opportunities for economic, civic and social growth ... There should be an understanding that solutions require that everyone plays a part: the central government, local authorities, civil society; every city, every neighborhood and every individual can contribute," Nanou noted.

According to the official, Greece made the right decision by calling on the European Union for shared responsibility in this crisis.

"Similarly, the responsibility would need to be shared across different regions in Greece, so that the situation on the islands is alleviated," Nanou said, adding that attention should be also paid to local communities.

Greece is one of the main entry points for migrants seeking to reach Europe. International organizations and rights groups have repeatedly urged the national authorities to relocate migrants and asylum seekers from overpopulated island camps.