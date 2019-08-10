Migrant-Carrying Ship Rejected by EU States Takes Almost 40 More People on Board - Charity

(@imziishan)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) A ship belonging to Spanish non-governmental organization Proactiva Open Arms, which was rejected by several EU states and is now sailing in the central Mediterranean, took 39 more migrants on board , the charity said on Saturday.

"Malta refuses to disembark the 121 people who have been aboard Open Arms for 9 days. They just want to take the 39 rescued a few hours ago. It is inadmissible. This created serious problems on board," the organization said on Twitter.

Thus, there are currently 160 people from Africa trying to get to the shores of Europe aboard the ship. The ship is currently sailing near the Italian island of Lampedusa.

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini earlier urged the Spanish authorities to receive migrants, since the ship belongs to a Spanish organization. However, Spanish Acting Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo said the vessel should dock at "the safest and closest port."

On Friday, US actor Richard Gere, who was on holidays in Italy, delivered food to the migrants aboard the vessel.

Ocean Viking, which is owned by Doctors Without Borders (MSF), sailed to the same area after rescuing 165 people, including 25 minors during two operations on Friday and Saturday. Salvini said that he would not allow the ship to enter Italian waters.