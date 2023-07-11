Open Menu

Migrant Child Dies Under Care Of US Agency, Fourth Such Death This Year - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published July 11, 2023 | 11:09 PM

Migrant Child Dies Under Care of US Agency, Fourth Such Death This Year - Reports

A migrant child with a pre-existing medical condition died earlier this week under the care of the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the fourth time such a death has occurred this year, CBS News reported on Tuesday citing documents it obtained

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) A migrant child with a pre-existing medical condition died earlier this week under the care of the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the fourth time such a death has occurred this year, CBS news reported on Tuesday citing documents it obtained.

The report said the 15-year-old migrant had crossed the US southern border alone in May.

The migrant child was hospitalized throughout her time under the care of HHS, which cares for migrant children who cross into the United States without a parent or guardian, according to the report.

The report, citing the document, said the migrant child died at a hospital in El Paso, Texas, on Monday due to multi-organ failure due to complications of her underlying disease.

Overall, a total of five migrant children have died while in US custody this year - four under the care of HHS and one under the care of US Customs and Border Protection.

Related Topics

Died El Paso United States May Border

Recent Stories

Armenian Foreign Ministry Calls for Additional Eff ..

Armenian Foreign Ministry Calls for Additional Efforts to End Karabakh Blockade

27 minutes ago
 UNHCR provides cash assistance to over 1 million A ..

UNHCR provides cash assistance to over 1 million Afghan refugees in Pakistan

37 minutes ago
 US Congressman Introduces Constitutional Amendment ..

US Congressman Introduces Constitutional Amendment Capping SCOTUS at 9 Justices ..

36 minutes ago
 Russian Central Bank to Pilot Digital Currency Wit ..

Russian Central Bank to Pilot Digital Currency With Real Transactions in August

37 minutes ago
 10 Kashmiri's arrested on false charges in IIOJK

10 Kashmiri's arrested on false charges in IIOJK

28 minutes ago
 Amtrak Suspends Service After Train Derails Near W ..

Amtrak Suspends Service After Train Derails Near Washington - Statement

29 minutes ago
IG Police takes notice of BUJ's concerns about lac ..

IG Police takes notice of BUJ's concerns about lack of access to information in ..

29 minutes ago
 #DubaiDestinations campaign launched to showcase c ..

#DubaiDestinations campaign launched to showcase city&#039;s top summer attracti ..

60 minutes ago
 CCP conclude its inquiry against urea manufacturer ..

CCP conclude its inquiry against urea manufacturers, FMPAC

37 minutes ago
 North Korea Condemns Supply of Cluster Munitions t ..

North Korea Condemns Supply of Cluster Munitions to Kiev, Calls US Biggest War C ..

29 minutes ago
 Romanian President Offers NATO F-16 Training Facil ..

Romanian President Offers NATO F-16 Training Facility

29 minutes ago
 Biden To Skip Dinner With NATO Leaders to Prepare ..

Biden To Skip Dinner With NATO Leaders to Prepare For Tomorrow's Speech - White ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World