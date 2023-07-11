Migrant Child Dies Under Care of US Agency, Fourth Such Death This Year - Reports

A migrant child with a pre-existing medical condition died earlier this week under the care of the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the fourth time such a death has occurred this year, CBS News reported on Tuesday citing documents it obtained

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) A migrant child with a pre-existing medical condition died earlier this week under the care of the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the fourth time such a death has occurred this year, CBS news reported on Tuesday citing documents it obtained.

The report said the 15-year-old migrant had crossed the US southern border alone in May.

The migrant child was hospitalized throughout her time under the care of HHS, which cares for migrant children who cross into the United States without a parent or guardian, according to the report.

The report, citing the document, said the migrant child died at a hospital in El Paso, Texas, on Monday due to multi-organ failure due to complications of her underlying disease.

Overall, a total of five migrant children have died while in US custody this year - four under the care of HHS and one under the care of US Customs and Border Protection.