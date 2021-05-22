UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Migrant Children In US Custody Drops Below 20,000 For First Time Since April - DHS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 03:10 AM

Migrant Children in US Custody Drops Below 20,000 for First Time Since April - DHS

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) The number of migrant children in US Federal custody dropped below 20,000 for the first time since the first week of April, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) revealed.

The DHS showed data on Friday that there are currently 19,792 migrant children in US custody at federal care facilities.

The migrant children were apprehended at the US-Mexico border after illegally crossing into the United States without a parent or guardian.

There are 621 migrant children in Customs and Border Protection custody and 19,171 in Health and Human Services.

In April, a total of 17,171 migrant children arrived at the US southern border alone, which represents a slight drop from the record set in March with nearly 19,000 arrivals of unaccompanied migrant children.

Related Topics

United States March April Border From

Recent Stories

UAE knights vying for top spot at Endurance World ..

3 hours ago

United, Delta Airlines to Resume Flights to Israel ..

38 minutes ago

Afridi for judicial reforms to provide speedy just ..

38 minutes ago

Coronavirus claims 25 more lives in Khyber Pakhtun ..

38 minutes ago

Grand reception held to mark 70th anniversary of e ..

38 minutes ago

UN 'Very Concerned' By Clashes in East Jerusalem, ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.