Migrant Children in US Custody Drops Below 20,000 for First Time Since April - DHS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) The number of migrant children in US Federal custody dropped below 20,000 for the first time since the first week of April, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) revealed.

The DHS showed data on Friday that there are currently 19,792 migrant children in US custody at federal care facilities.

The migrant children were apprehended at the US-Mexico border after illegally crossing into the United States without a parent or guardian.

There are 621 migrant children in Customs and Border Protection custody and 19,171 in Health and Human Services.

In April, a total of 17,171 migrant children arrived at the US southern border alone, which represents a slight drop from the record set in March with nearly 19,000 arrivals of unaccompanied migrant children.