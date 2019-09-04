UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Migrant Children Separated Under Zero-Tolerance Policy Suffered Severe Trauma - Watchdog

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 10:44 PM

Migrant Children Separated Under Zero-Tolerance Policy Suffered Severe Trauma - Watchdog

Migrant children separated under the Trump administration's zero-tolerance policy toward illegal immigration have experienced severe trauma, the US Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General said in a report on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Migrant children separated under the Trump administration's zero-tolerance policy toward illegal immigration have experienced severe trauma, the US Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General said in a report on Wednesday.

"Facilities reported that addressing the unique mental health needs of separated children was particularly challenging," the report said. "According to program directors and mental health clinicians, separated children exhibited more fear, feelings of abandonment, and post-traumatic stress than did children who were not separated."

The report said migrant children separated from their parents while apprehended for illegal entry in the United States had heightened experiences of anxiety and loss.

Some migrant children expressed feelings of anger and confusion because they believed they were abandoned by their parents, the report added.

Mental health clinicians indicated they were unprepared to handle the level of trauma that some of the migrant children presented, either from experiences prior or after arriving in the United States, the report noted.

The level of trauma among the migrant children made it more difficult to establish therapeutic relations to help address the children's mental health needs, the report said.

According to a report from the Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Inspector General, an estimated 8,000 asylum-seeking families in the United States have been broken up by the US authorities since 2017.

Related Topics

Trump United States 2017 From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid honours members of ‘Emirates ..

16 minutes ago

Clash Between Taliban, Afghan Security Forces Leav ..

2 minutes ago

Yemeni Government Denies Any Negotiations With Sou ..

2 minutes ago

Investigation Into Suspected Spy Whelan Complete, ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Says He Does Not Rule Out Meeting With Iran' ..

2 minutes ago

Abe to Retain LDP Secretary-General, Policy Resear ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.