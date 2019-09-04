Migrant Children Separated Under Zero-Tolerance Policy Suffered Severe Trauma - Watchdog

Migrant children separated under the Trump administration's zero-tolerance policy toward illegal immigration have experienced severe trauma, the US Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General said in a report on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Migrant children separated under the Trump administration's zero-tolerance policy toward illegal immigration have experienced severe trauma, the US Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General said in a report on Wednesday.

"Facilities reported that addressing the unique mental health needs of separated children was particularly challenging," the report said. "According to program directors and mental health clinicians, separated children exhibited more fear, feelings of abandonment, and post-traumatic stress than did children who were not separated."

The report said migrant children separated from their parents while apprehended for illegal entry in the United States had heightened experiences of anxiety and loss.

Some migrant children expressed feelings of anger and confusion because they believed they were abandoned by their parents, the report added.

Mental health clinicians indicated they were unprepared to handle the level of trauma that some of the migrant children presented, either from experiences prior or after arriving in the United States, the report noted.

The level of trauma among the migrant children made it more difficult to establish therapeutic relations to help address the children's mental health needs, the report said.

According to a report from the Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Inspector General, an estimated 8,000 asylum-seeking families in the United States have been broken up by the US authorities since 2017.