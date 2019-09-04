UrduPoint.com
Migrant Children Start Violent Clashes In Greece's Moria Camp, Demand Evacuation - Reports

Wed 04th September 2019 | 07:15 PM

Hundreds of unaccompanied children among asylum seekers in the Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesvos have initiated violent unrest, causing police to fire tear gas in response, local media reported on Wednesday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Hundreds of unaccompanied children among asylum seekers in the Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesvos have initiated violent unrest, causing police to fire tear gas in response, local media reported on Wednesday.

The Moria camp was designed to accommodate 3,000 people, but nearly 9,000 irregular migrants were living there in 2018. The Greek authorities struggle to find ways to manage the continuous migrant inflow from Turkey and attempt to relocate asylum seekers from the overcrowded island to mainland.

Approximately 300 unaccompanied minors among the Moria camp residents have initiated public disturbances, demanding that they be immediately transferred, the Skai broadcaster said.

Migrants reportedly began throwing stones at each other and police reacted by firing tear gas.

The clashes have occurred just one day after the UN Refugee Agency has welcomed Greece's decision to start transferring asylum seekers to the country's north from the overcrowded camps on Lesvos, and pledged close collaboration with Athens to facilitate the transfer.

The surge of new arrivals by sea has prompted the Greek authorities to summon the Turkish ambassador, but Turkey itself is bending under heavy migrant inflow. Turkey hosts approximately 3.7 million migrants and refugees, more than any other country in the world, and regularly detains undocumented migrants from the middle East and North Africa who attempt further passage to the European Union by sneaking into neighboring Greece or Bulgaria.

