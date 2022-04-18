UrduPoint.com

Migrant Death Toll In Mediterranean Increasing Due To Negligence - Euro-Med

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2022 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) The continued indifference of all sides, including countries in Europe, the middle East, and Africa, is leading to an increase in the number of migrant deaths due to shipwrecks in the Mediterranean, Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said on Monday.

"The European Union countries received more than 3.5 million Ukrainian refugees in less than a month, granted them temporary protection immediately, and pledged to overcome all obstacles to ensure that they enjoy their full rights. The same countries continue to put new obstacles in the way of arrivals from the countries of the Middle East and Africa," a statement said, adding that great efforts are also being  made to prevent migrants from reaching Europe without considering the humanitarian consequences of such decisions.

As of April, 193 migrants and asylum seekers have died or gone missing in eight shipwrecks in the Mediterranean since the beginning of this year, compared to 72 last April, the statement added.

"Desperate migrants and asylum seekers will continue to risk their lives to try to reach Europe despite the dangers that may threaten them.

Instead, they should be provided with new ways to find safe passage, and strict policies and requirements for receiving and seeking asylum should be eased," the statement read.

The EU countries should conduct rescue missions and permanent patrolling in order to provide the region's security and to help reduce deaths among migrants, according to the statement.

"The European Union should establish a new mechanism through which safe corridors can be developed for migration to protect migrants and asylum seekers from human traffickers' exploitation. They should also develop reception mechanisms and conditions, stop arbitrarily rejecting asylum applications, and work to integrate migrants and refugees into their new communities," the statement said.

In 2021, approximately 116,573 migrants arrived in Europe via the Mediterranean, a 20% increase from 2020, Euro-Med Monitor said, adding that the number of deaths and missing persons increased too, reaching 1,864 people, including 64 children.

More Stories From World

