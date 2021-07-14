UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Migrant Deaths Nearly Doubled In First Half Of 2021: IOM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 10:16 PM

Migrant deaths nearly doubled in first half of 2021: IOM

The number of people who have died trying to cross the Mediterranean nearly doubled in the first half of 2021, the International Organization for Migration said Wednesday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :The number of people who have died trying to cross the Mediterranean nearly doubled in the first half of 2021, the International Organization for Migration said Wednesday.

At least 1,146 people died attempting to reach Europe by sea in the first six months of 2021, the IOM said in a statement.

It said 513 migrants are known to have drowned in the same period last year, compared with 674 in the first six months of 2019.

"Civilian search and rescue organisations continued to face significant obstacles to their operations, with the majority of their boats blocked at European ports due to administrative seizures and ongoing criminal and administrative proceedings against crew members," the statement said.

The agency also noted that the increased deaths come as interceptions of migrant boats launched from Libya are on the rise.

Related Topics

Europe Died Same Libya Criminals 2019 From

Recent Stories

FM calls on Tajik president in Dushanbe

36 minutes ago

Russia Counts on Meaningful Dialogue With EU on Ca ..

43 seconds ago

Youth killed, friend injured during robbery

46 seconds ago

NCOC launches complaint portal to address public i ..

48 seconds ago

Pakistan taking solid steps to trace out political ..

52 seconds ago

Obamacare, Other Programs Enroll Over 2Mln With Ex ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.