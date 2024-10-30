Migrant dies trying to cross Channel to Britain: French authorities

NeufchâtelHardelot, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) A migrant died Wednesday as he tried to cross the Channel to Britain, French authorities said, bringing to 57 the number of deaths this year linked to crossings in overcrowded dinghies.

The man was among a dozen who fell into the sea off Hardelot in northern France, the French Maritime Prefecture of the Channel and North Sea said.

A helicopter transported the migrant to land where he was declared dead.

Many people had tried to cross since the early morning as the weather conditions were good, the prefecture said.

On Wednesday morning, a deflated blue and black dinghy lay on the beach, an AFP journalist reported.

Rescue services, including firetrucks with their lights flashing, had been deployed on the shore.

Rescuers led around 20 migrants into a nearby building to warm up.

Some three kilometres (around two miles) away from the coast, journalists saw six soaked migrants, some wrapped in survival blankets, sitting on a bench.

A member of the Utopia 56 charity working with migrants said that several people were suffering from "severe hypothermia" after falling into the sea.

With British and French authorities seeking to crack down on people smuggling gangs, activists say traffickers are now herding larger groups of migrants into increasingly overcrowded and unsafe boats.

Utopia 56's Celestin Pichaud said the situation was "more than dramatic".

"For several months, it's been one person dying every five days" trying to cross the Channel, he said.

"Land and sea rescue services are completely overwhelmed."

Increasingly more migrants and asylum seekers have crossed the Channel since 2018 despite repeated warnings about the perilous journey.

Drownings and deadly crushes on overcrowded boats since January have made 2024 the deadliest year for migrants trying to reach Britain by sea since 2018.

An Indian man died off the French coast on Sunday as he tried to cross the Channel.

On Wednesday last week, a woman and two men died after their small boat sank in the Channel off the northern port city of Calais.

The week before, a four-month-old baby died in an overloaded boat headed for the United Kingdom.

More than 26,000 migrants have landed on British shores since January 1, according to UK Home Office figures.