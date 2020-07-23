UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Migrant Facility On Italy's Lampedusa Island Hosts 10 Times Planned Capacity - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 10:40 PM

Migrant Facility on Italy's Lampedusa Island Hosts 10 Times Planned Capacity - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) The migrant reception center on the Italian island of Lampedusa is housing ten times its capacity, la Repubblica newspaper reported on Thursday.

On Wednesday night, 294 migrants reached the island on 15 vessels, according to the news outlet.

As of now, there are 954 people in the island's reception, designed to host a maximum of 95.

According to the Italian Interior Ministry, 11,100 migrants arrived in Italy from January 1 - July 23, compared to 3,400 in 2019 and almost 18,000 in 2018 for the same period.

The fluctuations in numbers are explained by the policies of former Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who left his office in September and is known for being an immigration hawk.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Interior Minister Same Italy January July September 2018 2019 From Housing

Recent Stories

EIBOR continues to dip to all-time lows, creating ..

44 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah: Seven health centres, four hospita ..

2 hours ago

Custodian of Two Holy Mosques underwent successful ..

3 hours ago

Emirates covers passengers for COVID-19 medical ex ..

3 hours ago

Fujairah launches free COVID-19 testing centres un ..

3 hours ago

KP to start unique cable car project from Upper Di ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.