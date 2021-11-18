UrduPoint.com

Migrant Family Hospitalized After Storming Polish-Belarusian Border - Polish Guards

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 03:57 PM

Five members of the same family who stormed the Belarusian-Polish border overnight were hospitalized, Anna Michalska, a spokeswoman of the Polish Border Guard, said on Thursday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) Five members of the same family who stormed the Belarusian-Polish border overnight were hospitalized, Anna Michalska, a spokeswoman of the Polish Border Guard, said on Thursday.

Several hundred migrants managed to illegally cross into Poland on Wednesday night, Michalska said, adding that security forces detained them.

"Five foreigners were hospitalized as a result. They are a family - a woman, a man and three children aged nine, eight and seven. They are in good condition. Only a woman complains of abdominal pain. Diagnostics are being carried out. The children have minor scratches," the spokeswoman said.

