Migrant Father Risks Life To Save Daughter, Both Drown Near US-Mexico Border

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 01:04 PM

Migrant father risks life to save daughter, both drown near US-Mexico border

The international media is comparing the images to the 2015 image of the 3 year old Syrian boy Alan Kurdi who drowned off the Greek island of Kos.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 26th June, 2019) A heart-breaking photo of a drowned father and his toddler lying face down in water after they were unable to get to the United States has left everyone wondering about the plight of migrants.

The grim reality of the migration crisis unfolding on America’s southern border has been captured in photographs showing dead bodies of a Salvadoran father and his daughter who drowned as they attempted to cross the Rio Grande into Texas.

The pictures show Óscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez, 26, and his daughter Valeria, lying face down in shallow water. The 23-month-old toddler’s arm is draped around her father’s neck, suggesting that she was clinging to him in her final moments.

Ramirez was frustrated because the family from El Salvador was unable to present themselves to US authorities and request asylum.

He swam across the river on Sunday with his daughter Valeria.

After he set her on the river bank and started back for his wife, the toddler threw herself into the waters. Ramirez was able to grab Valeria, but the current swept them both away.

