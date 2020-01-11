Migrant Fathers Say Their Kids Were Abused in US Care After Separation - Court Records

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) Two migrant fathers who were separated from their children in 2018 under the Trump administration's so-called zero-tolerance policy are suing the US government over the traumatic experiences they suffered while in US custody, including sexual abuse, court documents showed on Friday.

"This action seeks damages for two asylum-seeking families forcibly separated by the United States government: A.P.F. [Albert] and his son, O.B. [Obert]; and J.V.S. [Jose] and his daughter, H.Y. [Herlinda]," documents in a newly filed lawsuit said. "Herlinda and Obet were taken away from their fathers and remained separated from them, in the custody of strangers, for more than two months. Both suffered abuse while in US government custody."

Albert and Jose fled Guatemala with their children in order to escape the violence and extortion in the country by seeking asylum in the United States, the court documents said.

The court documents said Obet, then 7 years old, was sexually abused in a government-contracted foster home in New York called Cayuga Centers. It added that Obet notified a foster adult about what happened, but the sexual abuse continued. When Obet reported the sexual abuse to a counselor, who then reported it to other foster adults and the New York Police Department, that one specific foster parent Obet notified "claimed no knowledge.

"

The court documents said that Herlinda, then 5 years old, was also sexually abused during her time at a foster home in New York. However, the foster home did not take appropriate action to address Herlinda's situation, court documents said.

While the families were separated, Obet was only able to speak with his father Abel once over approximately 70 days, while Herlinda only spoke with her father Jose six times during their separation, which lasted for about 71 days, the court documents said.

The court documents said the children, as a result of separation, have symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder and suffer from nightmares. Herlinda also suffers from poor self-esteem and "is quick to anger," while Obet has been diagnosed with extreme separation anxiety, the court documents said.

The court documents said Abel and Obet are currently living in California, while Jose and Herlinda are residing in Massachusetts. Both families are seeking asylum in the United States.

According to a report from the Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Inspector General, an estimated 8,000 asylum-seeking families in the United States have been broken up by the US authorities since 2017.