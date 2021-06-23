Migrant Hunger Strikers in US Face Abusive Force Feeding, Solitary Confinement - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Migrants who begin hunger strikes in US immigrant detention facilities face a litany of involuntary invasive medical procedures and retaliation, including force-feeding, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Physicians for Human Rights (PHR) said in a report on Wednesday.

"Internal ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] documents... spotlight an array of punitive and egregious practices weaponized against hunger strikers, such as: Force-feeding, forced hydration, forced urinary catheterization, and other involuntary and invasive medical procedures," a press release explaining the report said.

Other measures deployed to break hunger strikes include solitary confinement, retaliatory deportations, tear gassing and separation of hunger striking parents from children in family detention facilities, the release said.

The report, based on 10,000 pages of documents obtained under the Freedom of Information Act plus interviews with former detainees, covers hunger strikes by at least 1,378 people from 74 countries across 62 public and private immigration detention centers in 24 US states from 2013 to 2017.

"The fact that ICE systemically responds to these strikes - which are free speech protected by the First Amendment - with coercion and violence, instead of a good faith effort to respond to the needs raised by detained people, speaks to the inherently abusive and inhumane nature of immigration detention," senior staff attorney at the ACLU's National Prison Project Eunice Cho said in the release.

The report urged the Biden administration to halt the use of punitive measures against hunger strikers and dismantle what it called was an abusive system that leads detainees to protest by refusing to eat.