Migrant minors move from Greece to Portugal

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :A group of 25 unaccompanied migrant minors were flown Tuesday to Portugal under an EU plan to relocate 1,600 now living precariously in Greece, a deputy minister said.

The programme, dubbed "No Child Alone", is trying to find solutions for around 5,200 minors, most of whom who live in unsanitary conditions in refugee camps, or in housing that is not suitable for them.

A dozen European countries have agreed to welcome groups of 25-50 at a time, with Finland to take in 25 on Wednesday, deputy minister for citizen's protection Georges Koumoutsakos said as he accompanied the first group to the Athens airport.

"Portugal will host a total of 500 unaccompanied minors," Koumoutsakos added.

Greek islands that lie near Turkey have in particular been swamped by asylum seekers, creating squalid camps and fueling tension with local populations.

Greece has called on fellow European Union members for support, and a small number of minors have already relocated to Luxembourg and Germany.

Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, France, Ireland, Lithuania, Serbia and Switzerland have agreed to welcome some as well.

France has agreed to accept 400 asylum seekers, according to Greek authorities, on top of which 350 minors are to be added, with a first group of 50 to leave Greece this month.

"No Child Alone" is aimed at protecting unaccompanied minors from exploitation and criminal abuse.