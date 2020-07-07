UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Migrant Minors Move From Greece To Portugal

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 08:50 PM

Migrant minors move from Greece to Portugal

A group of 25 unaccompanied migrant minors were flown Tuesday to Portugal under an EU plan to relocate 1,600 now living precariously in Greece, a deputy minister said

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :A group of 25 unaccompanied migrant minors were flown Tuesday to Portugal under an EU plan to relocate 1,600 now living precariously in Greece, a deputy minister said.

The programme, dubbed "No Child Alone", is trying to find solutions for around 5,200 minors, most of whom who live in unsanitary conditions in refugee camps, or in housing that is not suitable for them.

A dozen European countries have agreed to welcome groups of 25-50 at a time, with Finland to take in 25 on Wednesday, deputy minister for citizen's protection Georges Koumoutsakos said as he accompanied the first group to the Athens airport.

"Portugal will host a total of 500 unaccompanied minors," Koumoutsakos added.

Greek islands that lie near Turkey have in particular been swamped by asylum seekers, creating squalid camps and fueling tension with local populations.

Greece has called on fellow European Union members for support, and a small number of minors have already relocated to Luxembourg and Germany.

Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, France, Ireland, Lithuania, Serbia and Switzerland have agreed to welcome some as well.

France has agreed to accept 400 asylum seekers, according to Greek authorities, on top of which 350 minors are to be added, with a first group of 50 to leave Greece this month.

"No Child Alone" is aimed at protecting unaccompanied minors from exploitation and criminal abuse.

Related Topics

Turkey France European Union Germany Athens Luxembourg Ireland Bulgaria Portugal Serbia Switzerland Finland Croatia Lithuania Greece Criminals From Refugee Top Airport Housing

Recent Stories

Emirates Mars Mission Hope Probe spacecraft encaps ..

10 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 44,000 addition ..

25 minutes ago

ENEC CEO inspires next generation of university st ..

55 minutes ago

Dubai Land Department launches real estate promoti ..

2 hours ago

InfinixHot 9 play,more storage, more fun!

2 hours ago

CBUAE publishes financial stability report

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.