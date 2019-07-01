UrduPoint.com
Migrant Rescue Captain To Appear In Italian Court

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 02:27 PM

The captain of a migrant rescue ship was due to appear in court on Monday accused of hitting a police boat while entering Italy's Lampedusa port with 40 people rescued from the Mediterranean

Agrigento, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :The captain of a migrant rescue ship was due to appear in court on Monday accused of hitting a police boat while entering Italy's Lampedusa port with 40 people rescued from the Mediterranean.

Sea-Watch 3 skipper Carola Rackete was arrested after a two week standoff at sea and faces up to 10 years in jail if convicted.

Her vessel, which was banned from docking by the Italian authorities, knocked a police speedboat while entering the port on Saturday.

The 31-year-old German captain was accused of putting the speedboat and the safety of its occupants at risk.

She was expected to appear in court in the Sicilian city of Agrigento at 1330 GMT to face charges of abetting illegal immigration and forcing her way past the police boat.

The latter crime is punishable by three to 10 years in prison.

Italian media reports said she was likely to be released pending trial.

Far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini may then enforce an order already prepared by his ministry to expel her from the country, reports said.

