UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Migrant Rescued Swimming Channel With Rubber Ring, Flippers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 07:40 PM

Migrant rescued swimming Channel with rubber ring, flippers

A migrant attempting to swim to Britain from France with flippers and a rubber ring was rescued Tuesday in a state of "mild hypothermia" in the Channel, the French coast guard said in a statement

Calais, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :A migrant attempting to swim to Britain from France with flippers and a rubber ring was rescued Tuesday in a state of "mild hypothermia" in the Channel, the French coast guard said in a statement.

The man was spotted at dawn by a fishing boat on Tuesday morning as he attempted to cross the busy shipping lane which separates the two countries.

Charities say migrants in northern France are increasingly desperate and willing to take greater risks to reach Britain due to hardline policing and increased security at ports in the area.

From late last year, the French coastguard reported a surge in attempts by men and women to cross the Channel in rubber dingies as well as in stolen boats.

In a statement Tuesday, French maritime authorities said that a coastguard speedboat had been dispatched to rescue the swimmer who was about five kilometres (three miles) off the coast of Calais.

"Suffering mild hypothermia, the migrant was handed over to the SAMU (emergency services) and border police in the port of Calais," the statement said, without giving his age or country of origin.

The northern Channel coast has long been a magnet for refugees and migrants, who gather there hoping to board trucks and ferries heading to Britain.

Last month rights group Amnesty International accused French authorities of harassing and intimidating charity workers, who attempt to help migrants there, many of whom live in squalid camps.

A mayor in the small port of Ouistreham was handed a six-month suspended prison sentence on July 2 for harassing people helping the migrants by wrongly issuing parking fines for their vehicles.

Many locals on the northern coast complain about the impact of squalid migrant camps on the image of the area, while trucking companies say they face major security problems.

Related Topics

Police France Amnesty International Vehicles Calais Man July Border Women From Refugee

Recent Stories

Muslims are duty bound to contribute to welfare of ..

3 minutes ago

Rehabilitation of Neelum flood victims top priorit ..

3 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed chairs ‘Happiness, Positivity Cou ..

11 minutes ago

Sharjah Press Club, CNN to provide media training ..

12 minutes ago

Allegations of Rana Sanaullah being ill-treated in ..

13 minutes ago

DLD strengthens ties with Ras Al Khaimah governmen ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.