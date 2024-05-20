Open Menu

Migrant Rescuers Defiant In Face Of Italy Crackdown

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Migrant rescuers defiant in face of Italy crackdown

Aboard the Ocean Viking, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Saving lives is more difficult than ever, but rescuers are adamant that the Italian government's crackdown on charity ships will not stop them from helping migrants who run into trouble crossing the Mediterranean.

Rome has brought in a slew of rules to curb the activities of non-governmental (NGO) ships accused of being a pull factor for migrants -- from limiting the number of rescues to assigning them distant ports.

"All these regulations, laws, are just another attempt to complicate more and criminalise the work done by the NGOs," said Salvador, 37, an Argentinian rescuer onboard the Ocean Viking.

The red and white ship, formerly a supply vessel for oil rigs that is now run as a rescue vessel by SOS Mediterranee, left the Italian port of Syracuse in southern Sicily on Sunday for its latest mission.

Since coming to power in 2022, far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has vowed to dramatically slash the number of people crossing by boat from the coast of North Africa.

Under a law adopted at the start of 2023, charity ships are obliged to travel "without delay" to port as soon as their first rescue is complete -- even if they become aware of other migrants in difficulty.

"You can go to a rescue, you take 10 people, and then you have to travel four or five days to disembark them," despite the Ocean Viking being able to carry "at least 400 people" at a time, Salvador told AFP.

