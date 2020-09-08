UrduPoint.com
Migrant-Rescuing NGO Says Reconnaissance Plane Grounded By Italy

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 09:31 PM

Migrant-Rescuing NGO Says Reconnaissance Plane Grounded by Italy

Italy has grounded the Moonbird reconnaissance plane belonging to non-governmental organization Sea-Watch, involved in rescuing migrants stranded in the Mediterranean, the NGO said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Italy has grounded the Moonbird reconnaissance plane belonging to non-governmental organization Sea-Watch, involved in rescuing migrants stranded in the Mediterranean, the NGO said on Tuesday.

The plane is used to search for migrant boats in the sea.

"BREAKING: our #Moonbird is grounded! The criminalization of our sea rescue and aerial monitoring missions continues - now the Italian authorities have grounded our Moonbird and try to close our eyes on the #Mediterranean," Sea-Watch wrote on Twitter.

While some view activities of Sea-Watch and similar groups as a humanitarian endeavor, others accuse them of engaging in human trafficking and encouraging illegal migration to Europe. In 2019, Sea-Watch captain Carola Rackete was arrested for docking at the Italian Lampedusa island in violation of the government ban. She was later released per a local court's decision, upheld in 2020 by Italy's Supreme Court of Cassation.

More Stories From World

