Migrant Road Crash Kills Six In Turkey

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 02:21 PM

Six people died in Turkey after a military vehicle carrying migrants for deportation overturned near the Syrian border, officials said Tuesday

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Six people died in Turkey after a military vehicle carrying migrants for deportation overturned near the Syrian border, officials said Tuesday.

Another 27 people including two soldiers were injured in the crash in Reyhanli district, southern Turkey, the local governor's office said in a statement.

It said the "illegal" migrants were due to be deported but did not not give their nationalities.

In recent months, Turkish authorities have cracked down onunregistered migrants, arresting thousands.

