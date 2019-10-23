UrduPoint.com
Migrant Smugglers Responsible For 39 Dead In UK Must Be Brought To Justice - UN Chief

The smugglers responsible for the deaths of 39 migrants whose bodies were found in a truck in the United Kingdom must be quickly captured and tried, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday

"I am horrified and deeply saddened by the discovery of 39 bodies in a lorry in the United Kingdom," Guterres said via Twitter.

"My deepest condolences to all who have lost family and loved ones. Those responsible must be swiftly brought to justice."

Trafficking migrants by trucks and lorries crossing the English channel are one of the most popular means used by traffickers.

In June 2000, the bodies of 58 Chinese migrants were found in the rear of a lorry at the Dover docks in the United Kingdom. Netherlands lorry driver Perry Wacker was sentenced to 14 years for manslaughter in the case.

