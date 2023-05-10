Migrant Surge at US-Mexico Border to Last 'A Few Weeks' When Title 42 Ends - Sr. Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) The current surge of migrants arriving on the US southern border is expected to continue for several weeks after the Title 42 border expulsion policy ends late Thursday, a senior US administration official said during a conference call.

The Trump-era public health emergency order known as Title 42 allowed the US government to turn away illegal immigrants at the border to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"There are many thousands of individuals in Mexico who have been waiting across from the border for some time," the US official said. "We believe that the current elevated numbers we're seeing will likely continue for a few weeks."

US President Joe Biden said during a press conference on Tuesday that the US southern border will be chaotic when Title 42 expires, and it remains to be seen if the United States is prepared to deal with the massive surge of migrants anticipated when the policy expires.

On Monday, US Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz said more than 26,000 migrants have been apprehended on the US southern border over the last three days.

US Congressman Tony Gonzales told Fox news that Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei informed him the White House is ignoring his warning calls about a group of 80,000 migrants making their way to the United States' border with Mexico in light of the end of Title 42.