UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Migrant Worker Exodus From Thailand Over Virus Lockdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 04:44 PM

Migrant worker exodus from Thailand over virus lockdown

Tens of thousands of migrant labourers from Laos and Myanmar flooded bus stations and border crossings in Thailand on Monday, defying requests to stay put to prevent exporting infections of the deadly coronavirus

Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Tens of thousands of migrant labourers from Laos and Myanmar flooded bus stations and border crossings in Thailand on Monday, defying requests to stay put to prevent exporting infections of the deadly coronavirus.

Laos and Myanmar -- two of Southeast Asia's least developed countries -- both claim they have no cases of COVID-19, which has killed more than 14,000 people globally.

The number of confirmed infections in Thailand, which employs millions of migrant workers from its neighbours, more than doubled over the weekend to a regional high of 721.

As the capital Bangkok heads towards lockdown, many workers have been left jobless, and although the government urged the public not to travel home, photos posted Monday by local news outlets showed thousands of Burmese workers waiting at a northern border gate to cross the frontier.

More than 9,000 were expected to return by the end of Monday, Tak provincial governor Unsit Sampuntharat told AFP, after which the Thai-Myanmar "friendship" bridge would be closed.

Bangkok's three main bus stations also saw more than 84,000 travellers over the weekend, said Jirasak Yaowasakul, managing director of government-owned Bangkok Bus company.

"They are mostly travelling to the north and northeast provinces bordering Laos," he said, adding his company -- unlike many private businesses -- is spacing out passengers to reduce transmission risks.

People from Laos, Myanmar and Cambodia make up the bulk of the approximately four million migrant workers in Thailand.

The number of confirmed cases in Cambodia jumped to 84 late Sunday after a group of 29 French tourists tested positive.

Related Topics

Thailand Governor Company Tak Bangkok Myanmar Cambodia Laos Border Sunday From Government Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Italy Requests Pentagon's Support in Battle Agains ..

14 minutes ago

Two patients infected with Corona Virus in Sargodh ..

14 minutes ago

Coronavirus Cases in Germany Up 4,000 to Over 22,6 ..

14 minutes ago

March 23 calls national unity, coherence to curb C ..

9 minutes ago

Spain's COVID-19 Death Toll Increases by 462, Case ..

9 minutes ago

Jiu-jitsu is receiving significant support in the ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.