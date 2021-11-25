Migrants At Belarus-Poland Border Protest, Demand EU To Make Decision
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 03:59 PM
Migrants at the Belarusian-Polish border are holding a protest on Thursday and demanding from the EU to make a decision on their status, a Sputnik correspondent reported
Migrants say that they want to live in a peaceful and stable country and say they came to Europe not for economic reasons.