Migrants at Belarus-Poland Border Protest, Demand EU to Make Decision

BRUZGI CHECKPOINT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) - Migrants at the Belarusian-Polish border are holding a protest on Thursday and demanding from the EU to make a decision on their status, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Migrants say that they want to live in a peaceful and stable country and say they came to Europe not for economic reasons.