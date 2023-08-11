Open Menu

Migrants Being Moved From UK's Bibby Stockholm After Bacteria Found

Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2023 | 07:33 PM

Asylum seekers are being moved from UK's controversial barge Bibby Stockholm after Legionella bacteria were found in the water, according to media reports on Friday

LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Asylum seekers are being moved from UK's controversial barge Bibby Stockholm after Legionella bacteria were found in the water, according to media reports on Friday.

Although migrants have used the water supply on board, none of them have so far showed any symptoms, but they have been removed from the barge as a precaution, BBC reported.

Traces of the bacteria that can cause Legionnaires disease -- a type of pneumonia -- was found following routine testing before migrants moved to the barge moored at Portland Port in Dorset in the country's southwest.

However, the results seemingly came back only after migrants had moved to the barge.

The first group of asylum-seekers were housed on the three-story barge on Monday, while some others refused to move on the barge. The report said that UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has recommended further testing of the water supply.

On Tuesday, Home Office said in a statement that the first asylum seekers were now being housed on the barge after health and safety checks were completed.

The controversial plan aims to house up to 500 men, aged 18-65, on the floating barge while migrants who are currently staying in hotels, are waiting for the results of their asylum application.

