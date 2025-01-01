Migrants Crossing Channel To UK In 2024 Soar By 25 Percent
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2025 | 04:50 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The number of irregular migrants arriving in Britain on small boats soared in 2024, data showed Wednesday, piling pressure on Prime Minister Keir Starmer to stem the dangerous Channel crossings.
Immigration, both irregular and regular, was a major issue at July's general election, which brought Labour to power but also saw a breakthrough for Nigel Farage's hard-right Reform UK party.
Some 36,816 people were detected in the Channel last year, a 25 percent increase from the 29,437 who arrived in 2023, provisional figures from the interior ministry showed.
The 2024 total, however, was still well below the record 45,774 undocumented migrants who arrived on the UK's shores in flimsy inflatable boats in 2022.
At least 76 deaths were recorded in about 20 accidents last year, making it the deadliest year for migrants who are taking ever greater risks to evade Britain's border control.
According to French officials, at least 5,800 people were rescued at sea last year and authorities prevented more than 870 attempted crossings.
Starmer has pledged to crack down on the crossings after his election win returned Labour to government after 14 years in opposition.
Upon entering office, he scrapped the previous Conservative government's controversial scheme to send irregular migrants to Rwanda, branding it a "gimmick".
Instead, he has promised to "smash the gangs" of people traffickers running the crossings and has signed a number of agreements with foreign countries to co-operate on law enforcement.
Recent Stories
Israeli airstrikes kill at least 17 Palestinians in Gaza
MoHRE organises New Year festivities for workers nationwide
UAE leaders receive New Year greetings
Al Neyadi, Al Nafeesa lead sand drift competitions at Liwa Festival
Shafqat Ali Khan likely to be appointed MOFA’s new spokesperson
Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival to kick off Monday
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Mohammed Alqasim as Ministry of E ..
Govt greets public with new year’s first hike of petroleum products
Pakistan, South Africa to play second Test match on Friday
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to observe Rajab al Murajjab moon
PSX starts new year with strong rally gaining 1676 points
Poland takes over rotating six-month EU presidency
More Stories From World
-
Migrants crossing Channel to UK in 2024 soar by 25 percent3 minutes ago
-
Syria's new information minister promises free press13 minutes ago
-
South Korea to send Jeju Air crash black box to US23 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia dispatches first airlift of humanitarian aid to Syria23 minutes ago
-
Zverev injured as holders Germany crash at United Cup52 minutes ago
-
Osaka Expo 'Grand Ring' a symbol of unity: architect1 hour ago
-
Iran to hold nuclear talks with 3 European powers January 13: local media2 hours ago
-
Gaza rescuers say 15 killed in Israeli strike in Jabalia2 hours ago
-
Zverev injured as holders Germany crash at United Cup2 hours ago
-
Moscow, Kyiv end Russian gas transit to Europe via Ukraine2 hours ago
-
Migrants crossing Channel to UK in 2024 soar to almost 37,000: data2 hours ago
-
Strangers in the night: Celebrating 2025 in New York city2 hours ago