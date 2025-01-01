Open Menu

Migrants Crossing Channel To UK In 2024 Soar By 25 Percent

Published January 01, 2025

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The number of irregular migrants arriving in Britain on small boats soared in 2024, data showed Wednesday, piling pressure on Prime Minister Keir Starmer to stem the dangerous Channel crossings.

Immigration, both irregular and regular, was a major issue at July's general election, which brought Labour to power but also saw a breakthrough for Nigel Farage's hard-right Reform UK party.

Some 36,816 people were detected in the Channel last year, a 25 percent increase from the 29,437 who arrived in 2023, provisional figures from the interior ministry showed.

The 2024 total, however, was still well below the record 45,774 undocumented migrants who arrived on the UK's shores in flimsy inflatable boats in 2022.

At least 76 deaths were recorded in about 20 accidents last year, making it the deadliest year for migrants who are taking ever greater risks to evade Britain's border control.

According to French officials, at least 5,800 people were rescued at sea last year and authorities prevented more than 870 attempted crossings.

Starmer has pledged to crack down on the crossings after his election win returned Labour to government after 14 years in opposition.

Upon entering office, he scrapped the previous Conservative government's controversial scheme to send irregular migrants to Rwanda, branding it a "gimmick".

Instead, he has promised to "smash the gangs" of people traffickers running the crossings and has signed a number of agreements with foreign countries to co-operate on law enforcement.

